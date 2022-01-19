Recruitment drive as home care company expands in Wakefield

Angelcare's Natasha and Faye.

Initially started in Halifax, Angelcare are celebrating their 8th year of work from their office in Wakefield in 2022.

The company offer a range of homecare services for elderly and disabled individuals and work closely with the local authority.

The creation of six new roles will take their team to over 20 full time staff in Wakefield, with plans to expand further in the coming years.

In 2020 the company opened their first care home, Angelcare Residential Living, one of the only fully private care homes in West Yorkshire.

The goal of this award- winning centre was to provide an extra level of service for those individuals where home care is not an option.

Faye Johnson, Service Manager of Angelcare, said: “Celebrating our eighth anniversary of operating in Wakefield by creating more jobs in the area is hugely important to us. We’re proud to be investing locally and giving opportunities where they are needed most.

“We have seen a significant increase in demand for our services over the past 12 months, due to a number of factors, COVID-19 being the most obvious. What is apparent is that more people want a more comprehensive level of care nowadays, rather than just simple services like bathing and assistance with their medication.

"Individuals want to stay in their homes later in life, and so we are seeing a greater demand for live-in care and our companionship service, going above and beyond just making sure people are healthy and focusing more on mental health and wellbeing,"

The six full-time roles will involve providing care services across the local region, and full training will be provided.

The duties vary from help with day-to-day tasks such as personal care, assistance with medication, household jobs or any other activity that allows service users to remain independent in

their home.

Faye said: “Being an Angelcare care worker means making a big difference in someone’s life. Our work allows people to remain independent for longer, letting them enjoy more time in their own home.

"It’s incredibly rewarding knowing the impact you’re having on someone’s wellbeing, and we’d love to hear from anyone who is interested."