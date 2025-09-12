Redrawn mural designs for Ossett town centre revealed

New designs for a mural planned to go on display in Ossett town centre have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council is asking for residents’ views on the piece of public artwork before it is put in place on Market Square.

Previous designs were withdrawn by the local authority in April this year after they received more than 150 objections from members of the public, with one describing them as “garish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said the new mural, by West Yorkshire based artist Shiraaz Ali, celebrates the town’s iconic landmarks, symbols and patterns that make the town “so unique.”

Residents are being asked for their views on designs for a new mural planned to go on display in Market Square, Ossett. Image: Wakefield Council

It features Ossett’s market and local landmarks including the town hall, war memorial, Gawthorpe water tower and Trinity Church.

Local wildlife, including a peregrine falcon, is also celebrated in the designs.

Archway windows also feature in the work which were inspired by those found in the town hall and “pay homage” to the heritage and craftsmanship found in local buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Appleyard, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “The mural will be a celebration of everything Ossett has to offer and its local community.

“From its famous weekly markets to its commemoration of VE Day paying respect to our veterans, and to the local wildlife such as the peregrine falcon.

“It will welcome locals and visitors alike to the town.

“I would encourage everyone in Ossett to come and have a look at the design that’s been created and share your thoughts on it with us.”

The council plans to submit a fresh planning application for the work later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, it would be installed on the side of Richmond’s Butchers and would be visible from Dale Street.

Mr Ali has already engaged with young people at Ossett Academy and residents at community venues in the town.

The designs will go on display in Ossett Library from September 13 to 20 and at Trinity Church during their heritage open day on September 13.

People will be asked to share feedback on postcards provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public comments on the final design will be considered by the artist in preparation for the planning application.

This mural project is part of the legacy of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, supported with investment from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Arts Council England.

Earlier this year, 163 people objected after previous designs were put out for consultation.

They featured symbols of the town’s historic links to the textile industry and images of the Gawthorpe World Coal Carrying Championship, Maypole celebrations and Beercart procession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One objector said the design was “garish, lacks elegance and would very quickly become an eyesore.”

“My main objection is that this style of mural is not in keeping with the buildings around it, especially the recently renovated Town Hall,” they added.

Another stated: “Asking a group of kids their opinion is not taking into account the views of the townsfolk who actually know its heritage.

“Please don’t make us a laughing stock by proceeding with this – it needs careful thought and consultation before proceeding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Julie Russell, the council’s service director for arts, said a new design would be developed alongside the community and artist.

She said: “We’ll be meeting with local heritage groups to discuss ideas for the new design.

“This will then go on public display so that the local community can share their thoughts.”