Redrawn plans to expand a retirement village for the over 55s have been recommended for approval.

A planning application to build 35 flats in Walton, Wakefield, was rejected by councillors earlier this year due to the proposed height of the buildings.

The site already has over 100 similar properties in a retirement living community nearby.

Wakefield Council’s planning committee turned down the application by Hanover Developments in July after 156 people objected.

Councillors then agreed to defer the scheme to allow the developer to resubmit plans and reduce the height of the buildings.

Amended proposals will be considered at a meeting on September 19.

The new plan includes reducing the height of two apartment blocks from three storeys to two.

One block would provide 17 apartments with a lounge, guest suite and carer station.

Councillors and residents opposed to proposals to expand the retirement living community in Walton village attended the planning meeting at Wakefield Town Hall in July 2024.

The second building would have 18 apartments and a gym.

The new scheme has attracted a further ten objections.

People living near to the site said the buildings would be overbearing and lead to a loss of privacy,

Others commented about the loss of a wildflower meadow and said the new buildings would be “alien to the character of Walton”.

A planning officer’s report said the buildings “would not have an adverse impact upon neighbouring occupiers in terms of overshadowing or overlooking.”

It adds: “The proposed development is acceptable in principle and, subject to the imposition of planning conditions, there are no technical reasons to withhold planning permission.”

At July’s meeting, John Carlon, chair of Walton Parish Council, said the scheme did not comply with local planning policies.

He said healthcare facilities for residents at the existing homes, which received approval in 2011, were already under strain and would suffer further if more properties were built.

Maureen Cummings, councillor for Crofton, Ryhill and Walton, also said: “Some years ago the council encouraged parish plans which would be taken into consideration when determining planning applications.

“Walton developed theirs back in 2016.

“This included buildings being of appropriate height to respect amenity and townscape, usually not more than two storeys high.

“The height of the continuing care proposal is three storeys.

“So the council and this planning board are completely disregarding the parish plan.”

Joe Flanagan, for Hanover, said the scheme would meet a “specific need” for housing for older people in the Wakefield district and would complete the existing development.