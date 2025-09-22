Regatta and Craghoppers unite under one roof with new store at Junction 32

A new megastore is to open at junction 32 in Castleford bringing together both Regatta and Craghoppers under one roof.

Opening on Saturday, October 4, the new opening will see the existing Regatta store take over next door, knocking through to create one supersized shop that will house both Regatta and Craghoppers, which will move from its current location.

As part of the expansion, the store will feature an innovative design, complete with new lighting and improved signage.

Marking the brand’s fifth Yorkshire store, the store will provide visitors with Regatta’s outdoor clothing brands for men’s, women’s and childrenswear, as well as camping and adventure essentials.

To celebrate the opening, the team will be hosting a Guess the Weight of the Rucksack game, where visitors to the centre will be in with the chance of winning a £100 gift card.

Joanne Black, Managing Director at Regatta, said: “The centre is a thriving shopping destination with a fantastic retail mix and strong visitor numbers, making it the ideal place for us to grow our presence in Yorkshire.

" We know that people in Castleford and the wider area have a real love for the outdoors, and our new store will offer them affordable, high-quality clothing and gear to enjoy everything from family days out to bigger adventures.”

Darren Winter, Centre Director, said: “With a great location and an amazing new look and feel, we have no doubt that our visitors will be really excited to explore this fantastic supersized new store.”