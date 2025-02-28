Rejected plans for caravan park at Knottingley pig farm appealed

An appeal has been made after plans to turn a former pig farm into a caravan park were rejected by council planning officers.

The proposed development in Knottingley was turned down twice during 2024 after more than 100 people objected to the scheme.

West Yorkshire Police, the town’s MP Yvette Cooper and a children’s home manager also raised concerns over the proposals.

Landowner Charlie Wilson applied to Wakefield Council to turn the garden of a property on Womersley Road into a park home for eight static caravans.

An appeal has been made to the Planning Inspectorate after plans to turn the garden of a house on Womersley Road, Knottingley, into a caravan park were twice rejected by Wakefield Council.

The scheme included demolishing sheds which were in use when the land was used for pig farming.

Planning officers turned down the scheme in January last year, saying it would be “significantly detrimental” for people living nearby.

Police opposed the plan at the time, saying they were “aware of anti-social behaviour problems” at the site.

The manager of a nearby children’s home also said there were “serious safeguarding concerns” about the park.

An amended application was then submitted, this time seeking permission for nine caravans.

A report said part of the site “is already operational as a park home” with six caravans.

The new proposals included locating the static homes further away from the road, with landscaping to screen them from public view.

A statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: “These types of units are becoming increasingly popular with, for example, the more elderly who are looking to downsize and move into single storey accessible accommodation.”

Ms Cooper’s objection said: “It is clear that this planning proposal has already caused significant upset to the community in Knottingley and should not be allowed to go ahead.”

Refusing the scheme for a second time in July, an officer again described it as “significantly detrimental” to neighbours and said it would “not represent a good standard” of housing for those living in the caravans.

An appeal to the Planning Inspectorate over the second scheme started in October, with a decision date yet to be decided.

A further appeal was also lodged against an enforcement notice issued to Mr Wilson by the council last November.

An appeal statement prepared on behalf of the applicant said: “The site is considered to be a sustainable location given its position close to facilities and to the key sectors of the local economy.

“Residents here would contribute to the local economy, through using local services in the immediate area.

“The proposals would provide a number of accessible and low cost housing units which can be managed and monitored through a site licence which provide a much needed and type of accommodation which are low in impact but significant in the benefits they provide.”