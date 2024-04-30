Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ten brave individuals took on the world famous 26.2 mile route in support of the hospice alongside 53,000 fellow runners.

One of the runners who took on the race in aid of Wakefield Hospice was Phoebe Aldrich, who completed the run in an impressive three hours and 27 minutes, and has shared her experience of the day and why she chose to run in aid of the hospice.

She said: “The London Marathon was an incredible day from the moment I got off the tube, you could feel the excitement and buzz on the streets - it was electric.

The Wakefield Hospice marathon runners, including Phoebe who ran in memory of her Grandma.

“Throughout the race I had so many different emotions – excitement, nervous, tired and sad, but the whole race day was just so worth it, the moment I crossed the finish line I knew all the hours of training and the focus I had put into the day was worth it as I was raising money for such a fantastic cause.

“I was running in memory of my Grandma that passed away in July 2023.

"The support that the hospice gave to her in the last six months of her life was more than I could have asked for, they made her feel so welcome, warm and supported through the really challenging time of her life.

"They continue to offer support to my Grandfather who regularly goes to catch up with others from the hospice. It still amazes me still how a charity like Wakefield Hospice can offer so much and touch so many lives.

Phoebe Aldrich completed the run in an impressive three hours and 27 minutes.

“I know that the money I have raised can’t bring her back, but I wanted to give back to the charity and I hope that they can continue to support and look after family who go there.