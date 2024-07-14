Remember a loved one at Sandal Castle this summer with Wakefield Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Hospice have launched their Candles at the Castle appeal, inviting the community to come together and remember their loved ones whilst supporting local hospice care.

Supporters are given the opportunity to dedicate a light in memory of those who have died, with each dedication then being displayed on the hospice’s online Memory Wall, and also help to form a special display at the Candles at the Castle event taking place at Sandal Castle on Saturday, August 3.

Maggie Keane, Wakefield Hospice Legacy & In Memory Fundraiser said: “We are delighted to have launched our Candles at the Castle appeal this summer, giving people the opportunity to remember those special people in our lives who are sadly no longer with us through dedicating a light.

“Anyone is welcome to make a dedication – you do not need to have a connection to the hospice – it is very much an event for the whole of our community.

"All we ask is for a minimum donation of £10 per dedication, with each donation helping to fund vital local hospice care services for patients and families.

“The event is free to attend, we just ask that when making your dedication you let us know whether you will be joining us for the evening – all welcome.

“Last but by no means least, we would like to say a big thank you to our long-term supporters OE Electrics who have kindly sponsored the appeal.”

As well as a special dedication display, the event will also feature live music performances and Castle Café will be open to support the event with food and refreshments available, ensuring a special evening for all who attend.

Lisa Oldfield, OE Electrics People and Development Manager added: “As a Wakefield business and employer, it’s important to us to support local charities, and Wakefield Hospice is one very close to our hearts.

"The hospice does essential work for so many in the Wakefield area. As a family business, our values resonate with so much the hospice achieves, and at OE we’re proud to play a small part by working with them.”

To make a dedication or to view the online Memory Wall, visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/castle or call 01924 331400.