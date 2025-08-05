Remember a loved one at Sandal Castle this summer with Wakefield Hospice
Supporters are given the opportunity to dedicate a light in memory of those who have died, with each dedication then being displayed on the hospice’s online Memory Wall, and also help to form a special display at the Candles at the Castle event taking place at Sandal Castle on Saturday, August 16.
By making a donation towards the appeal will be helping to fund vital hospice services for local patients and families throughout the year
Anyone can dedicate a light - you do not need to have a connection to the hospice.
All that’s asked is a minimum donation of £10.
Everyone is welcome between 6pm-9pm at Sandal Castle to view the dedications in the memory display, with live music and refreshments available.
For more information visit the hospice website
