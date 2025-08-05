Remember a loved one at Sandal Castle this summer with Wakefield Hospice

Wakefield Hospice will be hosting their Candles at the Castle to remember loved ones this month.

Wakefield Hospice will once again hold its Candles at the Castle event, inviting the community to come together and remember their loved ones whilst supporting local hospice care.

Supporters are given the opportunity to dedicate a light in memory of those who have died, with each dedication then being displayed on the hospice’s online Memory Wall, and also help to form a special display at the Candles at the Castle event taking place at Sandal Castle on Saturday, August 16.

By making a donation towards the appeal will be helping to fund vital hospice services for local patients and families throughout the year

Anyone can dedicate a light - you do not need to have a connection to the hospice.

All that’s asked is a minimum donation of £10.

Everyone is welcome between 6pm-9pm at Sandal Castle to view the dedications in the memory display, with live music and refreshments available.

For more information visit the hospice website here.