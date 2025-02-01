Remember and honour coal miners with poignant glass checks at the National Coal Mining Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friends, family and loved ones of miners can now remember and honour them through poignant Memorial Glass Checks, beautifully displayed at the National Coal Mining Museum for England.

The glass checks are a heartfelt way to remember the dedication, hard work and camaraderie of coal miners and the close-knit families and communities that supported them.

Displayed in the Miners’ Memorial Garden at the museum, a place of quiet contemplation and reflection, people can visit the glass check and remember their loved ones and what coal mining has meant to them over many generations.

At the heart of the garden stands the specially-commissioned art installation, ‘Lives Lived, Lives Lost’, created by renowned public artist Stephen Broadbent.

The glass checks displayed in the Memorial Garden

The Corten steel screen, standing almost three meters high and curving in a sweeping arc, securely holds and displays each personalized glass check.

Each glass check is individually handcrafted by talented glass artists Gary and Annette McMillan.

Layers of glass are fused together in a kiln, with selected personalised text embedded into the check, creating a unique and lasting memory for generations to come.

By buying a Memorial Glass Check, visitors are not only creating a lasting memory but also contributing to the preservation and enhancement of the Miners’ Memorial Garden and the ‘Lives Lived, Lives Lost’ sculpture.

Each year the family, friends and loved ones of individuals commemorated through the purchase of a glass check that year are invited to a special ceremony.

However, in celebration of the 10-year anniversary, in May 2025, all supporters over the decade will be invited to attend a celebration event.

There will be tours, live music from a brass band and choir and refreshments.

Lynn Dunning, CEO of the National Coal Mining Museum, said: “Purchasing a Memorial Glass Check is such a special way to honour the dedication, hard work and sacrifice of our coal miners.

"Each check not only serves as a lasting tribute to loved ones but also supports the preservation of our Miners’ Memorial Garden, ensuring that the legacy of our mining communities is remembered for generations to come. To be here at the museum, surrounded by the rich and precious history of coal mining is very poignant indeed.”

For more information or to purchase a Memorial Glass Check, please visit www.ncm.org.uk/donate/miners-memorial-garden