Remember your loved ones with a forget me not flower

This year there is a special edition forget me not flower, which has been designed and made locally specifically for The Prince of Wales Hospice by Xplor @Production Park as part of its new partnership.

The flower is 100 per cent recyclable and sustainable and a lovely addition if people have other forget me nots.

By getting a forget me not flower, people can also support the vital work of the hospice. Supporting those who are bereaved is a key part of the care it provides to families and friends both before and after death.

A nurse at Wakefield Hospice with one of the Forget Me Not flowers

Julie Keenan, who took part in our appeal and dedicated her flower in memory of her brother said: "Dedicating a forget me not is a special, apt and lasting tribute to my brother, Liam; to remember and celebrate his life, while supporting an amazing and worthy cause.”

Jill Kirkham, Fundraising Manager at the Hospice explained: "We are delighted to return with a 100% recyclable flower because we are committed to becoming more sustainable. It is such a beautiful flower to have in your garden at home, or indoors in a vase.

"Anyone is welcome to dedicate a forget me not – there is no need to have any connection to the hospice. Every flower dedicated will help to provide loving care for our patients and their families.”

The flowers and dedications will be revealed in the hospice gardens at the Summer Fair on Sunday, June 26,2022, when all are invited to come along to celebrate and enjoy the beautiful display of these keepsakes.

This year's Forget Me Not flowers are sustainable