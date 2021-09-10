Remembering 9/11: Wakefield remembers 20 years on

A special display has been created at Wakefield Cathedral to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Situated in the nave of the cathedral, the 24-poster display features the names of all 2977 people who lost their lives during the attacks alongside the flags of the 90 countries that lost citizens too.

As part of the ‘weekly reflection’ posted by the cathedral, Revd Peter Farley-Moore, Canon Missioner at Wakefield Cathedral said: “We have created this display to honour the victims, remember the acts of courage and pray for peace whilst being a poignant reminder of the events which happened on September 11, 2001.

“It’s difficult to know how to process, come to terms with or pray about such tragic events but the cathedral offers a place for people, of all religions and none, to come together to remember those lives lost, to support those still grieving today as well as a place for us to gather and hope for a better future.”

Alongside the list of names and flags on display, a number of prayers have been written and a handout created to help people find their own way to pay their respect.

A candle tree is also situated in front of the display, with visitors invited to light a candle for all those affected by the tragic events which occurred twenty years ago.

Wakefield Cathedral is open from 8am-4pm today, Saturday (September 11) and 8am-4.30pm on Sunday (with services on in the morning and evening – check the cathedral website for more details).