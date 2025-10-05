Remembering our loved ones: Wakefield Hospice launches Light up a Life campaign

Wakefield Hospice’s annual Light up a Life campaign returns this winter, inviting the whole community to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of our loved ones at Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In return for a donation, supporters are invited to dedicate a light on the hospice’s Tree of Lights in memory of a loved one, with trees located in the grounds of Wakefield Hospice and at Wakefield Cathedral.

Each dedication made will also see the name of the person being remembered entered into the Book of Blessings, displayed in Wakefield Cathedral throughout December until Twelfth Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie Keane, Wakefield Hospice Legacies and In-Memory Fundraiser: “We are delighted to be launching our Light up a Life campaign, a campaign much-loved and so important to so many people from across our community.

Light up a Life with Wakefield Hospice.

“At this time of year we often take time to reflect.

"We give thanks for the people and memories that enrich our lives, but we also feel more a deeper impact of the absence of loved ones no longer by our side. In a season so often filled with togetherness - during ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ - hearts can feel heavier when experiencing loss.

“Our Light up a Life campaign gives everyone from across the community – whether known to Wakefield Hospice or not – the opportunity to find comfort by coming together and remembering those special people sadly no longer in our lives.”

Three Light up a Life services will also take place, one at Wakefield Hospice on Friday, December 5 at 6pm and two at Wakefield Cathedral on Sunday, December 7 at 2pm and 4pm – tickets are free and available to book on a first-come first-served basis upon making a dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When making a dedication online, supporters are also invited to add their loved ones names and photos to the Light up a Life virtual display, giving the opportunity to dedicate a star in the night sky to their loved one at no extra cost.

To find out more about the Light up a Life campaign, to book tickets for a service and to make your dedication, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/lual or call 01924 331400.