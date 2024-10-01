Remembering our loved ones with The Prince of Wales Light up a Life Appeal
In an exciting update, this year’s main event will be held at Junction 32, Castleford, allowing more people from across the area to participate, and making it the hospice’s largest event of remembrance.
The Light up a Life appeal, a long-standing tradition within the community, welcomes individuals of all faiths and none to dedicate a light in memory of someone special.
By participating and donating to the appeal, members of the community will not only honour their loved ones but also provide essential support for The Prince of Wales Hospice’s vital work.
People can write a personal dedication to their loved one, either by visiting the online page here, calling 01977 708868, or visiting the hospice or one of its 10 shops.
These heartfelt tributes will be published on the hospice’s ‘Book of Light’ webpage, and will also be printed and handed out in a booklet at the Light up a Life services.
There will be free gifts given as a small token of thanks for the generosity of donors.
As part of the appeal, three events will be held across different locations, which are partly funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).
At each event, attendees will be given a special candle to light in remembrance of their loved one, and all the candles will be lit together as a stunning light spectacle.
The main event will take place at Junction 32, on December 7 at 3pm, featuring a choir and moving speeches.
The two other services of remembrance will be held at All Saints Church, Featherstone, on December 9 at 7.15pm and at Holy Cross Church, Airedale, on December 11 at 7pm.
This year, Des Bate will be remembered by his children, who will take part in one of the services of remembrance, as well as fundraising for the appeal.
They will celebrate the memory of Des as a loving, caring, kind man who looked after everyone he knew.
After his health deteriorated rapidly with renal cancer, Des was cared for at The Prince of Wales Hospice.
Des’s children said in a joint statement: “We will never forget the care our dad received.
"It was amazing, and we were able to create lasting memories for which we will be eternally grateful. The hospice helped take care of our dad and gave him the best care and support they could.”
Emma Dunnill, the Individual Giving Fundraiser for The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to the Bates family for sharing their story. Their participation in the appeal honours Des’ memory and supports our hospice’s ability to help others in the community with our services.
“Light up a Life is a long-standing appeal that is incredibly popular within the local community. People can choose to dedicate a light in memory of anyone, not just those who died at the hospice.
"It would be fantastic to have as many people participating in our appeal as possible.”
