Remembrance Day 2022: Normanton to hold parade and service this weekend

The parade will start at Normanton Town Hall 10.20am.

There may be traffic delays in the area around the Town Hall and Haw Hill Park from 10am to 10.30am.

A service will then begin at the war memorial at Haw Hill Park at 10.30am followed by a second service at the war memorial at Altofts Cemetery at 11.40am.

People are invited to pay their respects in Normanton this Remembrance Sunday.

Refreshments will be served at the Town Hall following the service.