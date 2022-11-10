Remembrance Day 2022: Normanton to hold parade and service this weekend
Normanton will be holding its annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service to remember those who lost their lives in conflicts across the world.
By Leanne Clarke
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
The parade will start at Normanton Town Hall 10.20am.
There may be traffic delays in the area around the Town Hall and Haw Hill Park from 10am to 10.30am.
A service will then begin at the war memorial at Haw Hill Park at 10.30am followed by a second service at the war memorial at Altofts Cemetery at 11.40am.
Most Popular
Refreshments will be served at the Town Hall following the service.
(Please note that there is a capacity of 100 guests due to fire regulations)