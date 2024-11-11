Remembrance Sunday: 38 photos from services across the district to remember our fallen heroes

Remembrance is a time to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts, and Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford and the surrounding areas paid tribute yesterday (Sunday).

In Wakefield, the annual Wreath Laying service took place with a parade from the Cathedral to the nearby War Memorial, with hundreds gathering to pay their respects.

Veterans and Wakefield residents join together to remember the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our freedoms.

People also gathered around the district with wreath laying ceremonies, parades, including Normanton, Altofts, Featherstone, Pontefract, South Kirkby and Moorthorpe, Fitzwilliam and Ossett.

