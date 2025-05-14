Renewed gardens officially open at The Prince of Wales Hospice

The Prince of Wales Hospice has celebrated the completion of its ambitious garden redevelopment project.

The official opening of the garden took place on Tuesday, April 29, and was hosted by hospice patron Gaynor Barnes.

The Deputy Lieutenant for West Yorkshire and Hospice supporter, Claire Sutherley, along with the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Darren Byford, officially opened the garden in a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by trustees, funders, and local supporters.

Approved by the Hospice’s Trustees over four years ago, this project has transformed the outdoor spaces surrounding patient rooms into a tranquil and accessible haven.

The newly redeveloped garden offers a peaceful environment where patients, carers and visitors can find comfort.

The garden combines private, sensory-rich areas with welcoming communal spaces, all while ensuring full accessibility for people with mobility challenges.

Ramps and pathways have also been added to make the space more accommodating, allowing everyone to access and experience the garden’s peaceful atmosphere.

Amanda Darley, Director of Estates and Facilities at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “We are so proud to see this vision become a reality.

"The garden is now a space that truly reflects the values of the hospice – offering comfort, accessibility, and peace to all who need it.

"Watching patients, families, and visitors enjoy this beautiful environment is incredibly rewarding and demonstrates the importance of providing outdoor spaces that nurture both body and mind.

“We are extremely grateful to the donors, community supporters and contractors who made this vision a reality.

"Their generosity and commitment have enabled the hospice to create a space that will serve as a sanctuary for patients and families for many years to come.”