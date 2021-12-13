Rescue dogs: Meet staffy puppy Milo who is up for adoption this Christmas

Milo is looking for a stable home where he can settle down.

Milo is one of 24 very special rescue dogs who are in search of a new home - not just for Christmas, but for life.

The Express has teamed up with Good Life Dog Rescue for the 24 Dogs of Christmas campaign, which aims to match each of the dogs with loving new owners and to highlight the work of this small charity.

Today, with the support of The York Gin Company, we are sharing the story of Milo who is looking for an owner to offer him some stability after a rough start in life.

Milo’s story

Milo is new to our rescue care under difficult circumstances.

This young man is typical of a lockdown aftermath puppy.

Heartbreak central is that ill has already had three homes and is now only one year old.

He is a stunning dog who sadly has had no stability in a home and little boundaries.

Milo has been pushed from pillar to post since the day he was born.

Milo is very friendly and loving and adores being with humans and having attention.

He struggles to be left alone and has some separation anxiety due to no routine and stability in his life and so many changes of homes.

Milo adores his walks and loves to be with people in the outdoors.

He is super active and although strong on the lead with some basic training would make the perfect walking, running and outdoorsy companion.

Milo is beautiful and happiest playing ball and running about the enclosure.

Our new boy needs a dedicated rescue human that has time for loads of stimulation and training.

What is Good Life Dog Rescue?

Good Life Dog Rescue is a small charity based here in Leeds that cares about the welfare of stray dogs in the UK.

Its founder, Victoria Bastow, is passionate about helping animals who often face an uncertain future. For more than eight years now, she has been dedicated to helping stray and abandoned dogs in Yorkshire.

The charity flies a flag high for the Staffies and cross Staffies who are often the last to find a rescue place.

It receives no immediate funding and survives on donations and fundraising, with no paid staff and only its committed volunteers to champion the stray dogs it rescues.

Victoria herself has a full-time job so that she can partly fund the huge kennelling and veterinary bills incurred.

Since the charity does not have its own kennels, all the dogs in its care are looked after at kennels in South Yorkshire.

The kennels are very much a temporary home and Good Life aims to find each of the dogs a new start with loving owners as soon as possible.

How to adopt Milo

Many UK stray kennels, rescues and rehoming centres are full of lovable, active and healthy adoptable dogs just waiting for someone to love them and offer them a home.

It is important the right dog is matched with the right person or family.

In order to find the right dog for its prospective owners, Good Life will need to match their lifestyle with the dog.

All the dogs being cared for by the charity are vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Home checks are required and vet references if possible.