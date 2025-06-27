Residents and councillors object to village club opening until 1am

Residents and councillors have objected to proposals for a village social club to stay open until 1am at weekends.

The committee at Village Club and Institute, in South Elmsall, has applied to Wakefield Council for a premises licence in order to “open its doors to more customers.”

A hearing has been scheduled for a council licensing sub-committee to consider the proposal after it received nine objections.

The application includes playing music indoors on Fridays and Saturdays until 1am.

It also seeks permission to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the Doncaster Road premises between 11am and 11pm, Sunday to Thursday, and until 1pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Those opposed to the scheme claim it could lead to an increase in crime and disorder and put public safety at risk.

Documents submitted to the local authority on behalf of the club state: “The premises primarily serve as a clubhouse for members and guests, offering social facilities including private birthday and/or anniversary parties for members and community gatherings.

“This application to operate under a premises licence will help the club open its doors to more customers without the restrictions set under the club’s provisions to operate in good faith, which is becoming harder in the current climate.”

An objection letter from people living near to the premises said: “We have no street lighting at the back of Doncaster Road and Home Rise.

“We feel very vulnerable. You cannot see people walking around. There is no through road or car park. The entrance to our road is blocked.

“If we need emergency services they cannot get down.”

The letter adds: “We have children living metres away from the village club. This will disrupt their sleep.”

An objection by Michelle Collins, councillor for South Elmsall and South Kirkby, said: “Residents have expressed concerns that serving alcohol until 1am will continue to cause a disruption to residents as people are leaving the premises.”

South Elmsall Town Council has called for the serving of alcohol to be limited to 11pm.

Councillors will consider the application on July 9.