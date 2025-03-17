Residents asked for views on future of higher education and skills as part of major study
The work, being carried out by the Wakefield Futures Commission, could ultimately lead to a university in the city.
Part of the commission’s work is to ensure people have access to the skills and qualifications needed to obtain high-quality well-paid jobs.
Residents aged 16-64 are being asked to share their thoughts and future aspirations with the commission via an online survey.
Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “This study is a real opportunity for the people of Wakefield to tell the commission what they would like to see put in place to help achieve their ambitions.
“Whether that’s access to higher education, including university, or new apprenticeships and skills training, right here in Wakefield.
“You’re never too old or young to learn something new, so I would encourage everyone to have their say.
“This study has the potential to change the future of learning in Wakefield, not just for this generation, but for generations to come.”
Professor Sir Chris Husbands, chairman of the commission, said: “Until we have learned more about the ambitions and aspirations of the people who live in the district, it would be amiss to assume anything.
“This study is being carried out to understand residents’ experiences and views on education, skills and employment. And to gather their perspective on accessibility.”
The council set up the commission in December after figures revealed the number of residents in the district with qualifications above A-level fall well below the national average.
Wakefield is England’s largest city without a university and faces “significant challenges in developing and retaining higher-level skills among its residents”, the authority previously said.
The study is expected to last six months and has been funded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government via West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
For more information and to take part online visit: www.wakefield.gov.uk/regeneration/Wakefield-futures/