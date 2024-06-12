Residents battle against plan for battery energy storage facility on green belt land near Pontefract as petition approaches 200 signatures
Opposition is growing to a planning application for land at Cooksland Farm in Old Snydale, which would be just under a hectare in size.
An online petition against the plans has amassed 192 signatures and Wakefield Council’s website has received 35 comments objecting to the plan.
One comment published on the website says: “The access from New Road is on a severe bend and is very narrow. My boundary wall has been damaged on several occasions from the current users who use Cooklands Lane so to increase its use would be unacceptable.”
Another said: “I live in old Snydale which is a small country like community with lovely green belt land which needs to stay.
"We are made up of families and elderly people who don't want all the disruption this would cause plus the dangers of having this in our village.”
Another resident said: “It does not benefit a small village with buildings over 200 years old, does not fit with the aesthetics of a small rural village and will impact greatly on the people who live here.”
A further comment said: “Constructing the battery would further erode green belt land, affecting wildlife habitats and reducing further green spaces to be enjoyed and appreciated by walkers and nature lovers.”
A design and access statement provided on behalf of the applicant says that the proposed development does not fall within national planning policy framework exemptions for green belt development.
But it says that exceptions can be made in special circumstances that “may include the wider environmental benefits associated with increased production of energy from renewable sources”.
The statement says: “There is a recognised need and support for renewable energy technology within development plan policy, national planning policy and national and local policy guidance.
"This development would contribute towards the targets set for the UK’s greenhouse gas emission reduction and increasing the country’s energy supply from renewable sources.”
The company, via its design and access statement, said the proposed development would be temporary in its nature and half a lifespan of 40 years.
