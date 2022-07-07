Residents urged to apply for Wakefield's Big Green Heating Scheme

Wakefield Council launched the £1.5m Big Green Heating Scheme earlier this year, which provides energy efficient central heating systems – for free – to those households in the district that qualify.

It aims to help residents on low-incomes, that currently use electric or coal-fired heating, to install a new low-carbon system to heat their homes.

Residents in low-income families are being urged to apply for the free, low-carbon, heating system to keep their homes warm in the colder months.

These systems are more energy efficient and will help to provide warmer, healthier homes, and lower carbon emissions. In some cases, residents will also be able to install a fully funded solar electric system through the Big Green Heating Scheme.

Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for housing, said: “This scheme provides support for the most in need in our district.

“With the rising cost of energy bills, we want residents to know of the extra help that may be available to them to help reduce their costs and heat their home in a more energy efficient way.

“The scheme is only available for a limited time so please get in touch if you think you may be eligible or to find out more.”

To qualify for the scheme residents must:

Own and live in their home, within the Wakefield district

Have a total household income of £30,000 or under

Have an energy performance rating of E, F or G

Not be currently using a gas central heating system to heat their home.

All the work is arranged through the Council’s Better Homes Yorkshire approved contractors.

As the scheme is only available for a limited time, residents are urged to apply now. To find out more, or for help with an application, call 01924 305887 or email [email protected]