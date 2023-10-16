Restart a Heart Day: Wedding bells for Wakefield mum who is preparing to marry the man who saved her life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Megan Hughes, who had been suffering from seizure-like symptoms, stopped breathing and her heart stopped beating early one morning at home in Leeds.

Her partner, James Parmar, a police officer, immediately recognised she was in cardiac arrest so rang 999 and started CPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the ambulance team arrived, they continued with the resuscitation attempt, which was successful after 28 minutes.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Parmar and Megan Hughes with their daughter Grace

Megan was diagnosed with long QT syndrome, which causes problems with the electrical activity of the heart. She was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator and was back at work after five weeks.

Eight years have passed since that life-changing day which prompted Megan to embark on a career change from a sales and events manager to a civilian officer for West Yorkshire Police.

The couple now have a two-year-old daughter called Grace and are set to tie the knot in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan, who is now 31 and lives in Wakefield, said: “I feel so lucky and grateful that James was there when it happened and knew how to do CPR. Without him, the outcome would have been very different.

“It’s definitely changed my perspective on life. You just don’t know what’s round the corner so I am always pushing myself to enjoy new experiences and live life to the full.”

Megan will be attending Crofton Academy in Wakefield on Restart a Heart Day to share her first-hand experiences about the value of CPR.

“I talk to anyone who will listen about the benefits of CPR,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So many people say they would be scared to do CPR in case they did it wrong or caused harm but the fact is, they cannot make the situation worse. Doing something is undoubtedly better than doing nothing.”

Megan’s dad Tony, who lives in York, will be learning CPR at his workplace, Portakabin’s head office in York, as the company is offering the free life-saving training to employees to mark Restart a Heart Day.