Retired Featherstone officer to address Brazilian government on UFOs

Gary Heseltine will be travelling to South America.

Gary Heseltine, who is the editor of a paid-for UFO magazine, has been asked to brief the Brazilian Senate in an historic public hearing taking place in the capital, Brasilia, on June 24.

He said: "I am honoured to be invited to testify before the Brazilian Senate about the global aspect of the Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) issue.

"With recent legislative developments in the United States all countries should now acknowledge and cooperate on the UAP subject and realise that it is imperative that the subject be addressed as a one-world human race issue.”

Heseltine, a former resident of Pontefract and Crofton, has recently moved back to the area to settle in Featherstone.

After retiring from the British Transport Police in 2013 after 24 years, he founded the online subscription UFO Truth Magazine.

In 2020 he was one of the founder members of the International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research (ICER) and is now its vice president.

ICER has national representatives in 30 countries around the world. It comprises of scientists, academics and leading UFO/UAP researchers.

Gary said: “We are no longer talking about simple lights in the sky and misidentification.

"In June 2021 the United States government finally confirmed that objects of unknown origin, craft, were flying in its airspace that could not be identified.

"Most had been observed by US Navy pilots on off the east and west coast of the United States.

"Many of the incidents involve craft moving at incredible speeds and performing manoeuvres that can’t be explained by our current knowledge of technology and foreign technology has been virtually discounted as an explanation.

“As a result, many countries are now beginning to take the subject seriously and scientists are becoming involved in research after decades of ridicule and taboo for them.