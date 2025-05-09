Retired Pinderfields Hospital nurse remembers Bradford City FC fire tragedy

Sabrina worked at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, home to the Regional Burns Unit, where many patients with the worst injuries were taken to be treated.

This year, Sunday, May 11 marks the 40th anniversary of the Bradford City FC stadium fire tragedy in 1985.

On that day, 56 people died and at least 265 were injured after the stadium caught fire because of a discarded cigarette.

Retired nurse Sabina Firth remembers what it was like to be working on that day.

Sabina said: “I was doing some ironing when I saw the news about the Bradford fire.

"I remember trying to get through to the Burns Unit, but it was engaged for ages.”

Sabrina was working as the Sister in charge that night and went into work early to see the scale of what the hospital were up against.

“Most of the smaller injuries went to Bradford infirmary, and most of the larger injuries and patients who needed ventilation came to Pinderfields Hospital,” she said.

"I remember every room was full and that the worst injuries all needed one to one care.

“This wasn’t a problem though. It was wonderful how everyone wanted to help, even though most of them had never worked on the unit before.

"It can be quite daunting, especially for the first time, but the desire to help was very genuine, and it made me proud to be a nurse.

“I feel it’s important to remember major incidents, especially when it involves the loss of life, and lifetime disfigurements caused by burns."

Sabrina worked on the Regional Burns Unit at Pinderfields for 40 years until retirement.

"I loved it and I loved the staff too! We were like one big happy family.

"We grew up together, shared our problems, and supported each other through thick and thin.

"A lot of the staff I worked with on the night of the fire, I still see today, and we continue to support each other into our old age. That’s very special to me. All of the staff were, and still are, very wonderful.

“It was tough to lose some of the patients with the worst injuries though, it always is, and that’s something you never get used to.

“The patient I’m sure everyone remembers the most was a patient called Kenneth.

"He was the most wonderful elderly gentleman, who was incredibly lucky to survive his horrendous injuries.

"He was a big church man, and I’m sure his faith gave him strength. Not only did he survive, but he never forgot us either.

"He would visit when he could, and he would always support other patients with similar injuries.”

Today, Friday, May 9, there was a special remembrance service for Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust staff to mark the 40th anniversary of the Bradford City FC Stadium Fire, in the chapel at Pinderfields Hospital.

This important occasion paid tribute to all those affected by the tragedy, while recognising the extraordinary work carried out by the Regional Burns Unit at Pinderfields in the aftermath of the fire 40 years ago, a legacy of care and expertise that continues to this day.