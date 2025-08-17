Retired racehorse and Welsh pony bring joy to patients at Prince of Wales Hospice

Patients at The Prince of Wales Hospice were treated to a heartwarming visit from two special guests on Thursday – Remy, a retired racehorse and Welsh pony, Poppy.

The visit was arranged by New Beginnings, a charity dedicated to retraining and rehoming former racehorses, who regularly bring their horses to hospices and schools to offer comfort and provide educational experiences.

Animal therapy has a positive impact on emotional wellbeing, particularly in palliative care settings. The presence of animals can offer moments of joy and calmness for patients and their families during challenging times.

The initiative highlights the therapeutic value of animal visits and the compassionate work of organisations like New Beginnings.

Patient David Wild enjoyed meeting retired racehorse Remy.

Jo Dunford, Wellbeing Lead at the hospice, said: “It was heartwarming to see our patients light up as they met the horses, Poppy and Remy. Animal therapy has a profound impact on emotional wellbeing, and we’re so grateful to New Beginnings for making this visit possible.”