Retired Wakefield teacher dies aged 95

Margaret Jacob when she was a teacher at Lawefield Lane school

Retired Wakefield teacher Margaret Jacob, known to many during her long career as Margaret Reynolds has died at the age of 95.

Her first teaching job was at Heath View in Eastmoor, and she then went to Sandal Endowed School before working for many years at Lawefield Lane until her retirement.

She was born Margaret Pearce on June 30, 1930 to parents Joe and Annie. She had an older brother Colin. The family lived at Agbrigg and then Townley Road, Lupset.

Joe was a rugby player for Wakefield Trinity from 1925-34 and he was also a coach, spending two years in Carcassonne in France.

Margaret Jacob at her static caravan at Nostell.

Margaret went to Wakefield Girls’ High School and then to college in London, where she trained to be a primary teacher.

During her years at Lawefield Lane she coached netball, played the piano and taught music.

She married her first husband Frank and together they had Martin, David, and twins Michael and Christopher, and three grandchildren.

The family lived on Flanshaw Lane. Like his father-in-law, Frank played rugby for Wakefield Trinity and his career lasted from 1945 to 1953.

Following the end of her marriage to Frank, Margaret married Dr Alexander Jacob whom she called Jake.

Together they toured the UK and Europe in a caravan. They also enjoyed eating out and were frequent visitors to the Kaye Arms at Grange Moor.

Margaret was a good cook and baker and loved giving dinner parties.

She was naturally creative and artistic: she was skilled at water colour painting, and took some classes after she retired.

Also a good seamstress, making all sorts from cushions, to curtains and patchwork and quilts.

When Jake died in 2004 Margaret bought a static caravan at Nostell and lived there until 2018 when she moved back to her Flanshaw Lane home.

A funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday October 23 at 10:40am, followed by a wake at The Fox and Hounds pub, Newmillerdam.

All who knew her are welcome to attend.