Retirement village extension plans accepted

The Waterton Green site on The Grove in Walton was built specifically for the over 55s, and they will now increase the capacity by building 18 new apartments, and two new semi-detached bungalows on the southern boundary of the site.

The apartments will all be two bedroom, and built across three storeys.

Designed for homeowners to maintain their independence, they will have 24-hour emergency call points, secure camera systems, accessible bathrooms, eye-level ovens and cupboards, lighting, and switches / electrical sockets at a raised height to avoid bending. The upper floor apartments have balconies, with the ground floor having instant access to the gardens.

Planning

There will also be an additional 23 car parking spaces created.

Engie Regeneration Ltd is behind the plans.

A statement with the plans reads: "The Waterton Green Lifestyle development is proving successful in achieving what we collectively set out to deliver in providing a new form of continuing care retirement community which is focused on supporting people aged over 55 with underlying health conditions to live in properties designed to meet their individual needs both now and through to hopefully their end of life.

"The development will provide safe and secure living in a low-maintenance environment, so the upkeep of the home is kept to a minimum.

"Being able to socialise within Walton via the Waterton Green Hub enables residents to meet other people without leaving the overall retirement community, offering optional security and freedom to those most vulnerable or less mobile residents. Maintaining independence is a great benefit of living within the development."

Despite being approved, four letters of objections were submitted the council's planning department.

One said: "The building is far larger than anything else in the development. The three-storey building is completely inappropriate; there are no other buildings of this size or elevation in the local area."