Retiring Wakefield security guard receives esteemed Certificate of Appreciation from West Yorkshire Police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Central NPT presented the Chief Inspector’s Certificate of Appreciation on Wednesday to one of the city’s longest serving security guards in recognition of his hard work and tenacity in supporting the police.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Brear, who worked for one of Wakefield’s well known high street stores for almost 27 years, was also recognised for his "relentless passion in the pursuit of offenders, whilst safeguarding the business communities of Wakefield.”

PCSO Phill Brocklesby, a member of the Wakefield Cental NPT team, said: "Peter has been employed in this role for just over 26 years and I have had the pleasure of working with him for nearly 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is well respected both by the police but also a grudging respect by the shoplifters in Wakefield as he is firm but fair and very good at his job.

Peter worked in Wakefield city centre for 27 years.

"He had always been professional and diligent in his work and a great benefit to the police with a wealth of knowledge that will be sadly missed in Wakefield.

"He had been the backbone of the CCTV radio link and has been a valuable colleague to both the police and Wakefield Council Patrollers with his encyclopaedic knowledge of names and faces and what they like to steal.

"I would like on behalf of not only the police but of all your other colleagues who work together in the wider shop’s community a long and happy retirement and thanks for a job well done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the announcement, dozens of Wakefield shoppers shared their support, with one user posting: “Thoroughly deserved and Pete will be very much missed by everyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him.”