Retiring Wakefield security guard receives esteemed Certificate of Appreciation from West Yorkshire Police
Peter Brear, who worked for one of Wakefield’s well known high street stores for almost 27 years, was also recognised for his "relentless passion in the pursuit of offenders, whilst safeguarding the business communities of Wakefield.”
PCSO Phill Brocklesby, a member of the Wakefield Cental NPT team, said: "Peter has been employed in this role for just over 26 years and I have had the pleasure of working with him for nearly 20 years.
"He is well respected both by the police but also a grudging respect by the shoplifters in Wakefield as he is firm but fair and very good at his job.
"He had always been professional and diligent in his work and a great benefit to the police with a wealth of knowledge that will be sadly missed in Wakefield.
"He had been the backbone of the CCTV radio link and has been a valuable colleague to both the police and Wakefield Council Patrollers with his encyclopaedic knowledge of names and faces and what they like to steal.
"I would like on behalf of not only the police but of all your other colleagues who work together in the wider shop’s community a long and happy retirement and thanks for a job well done.”
Following the announcement, dozens of Wakefield shoppers shared their support, with one user posting: “Thoroughly deserved and Pete will be very much missed by everyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him.”
