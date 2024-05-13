RETRO: 21 photos from Wakefield Trinity's last final at Wembley in 1979

Trinity secured their place in the final after a superb second half display in the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup at Bradford Bulls.

The AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final will take place on Saturday, June 8, kicking off at 5.45pm and tickets for the game are on sale from today at the club store in The Ridings Shopping Centre.

Wakefield fans will be situated in the East Stand at Wembley.

So, leading up to the big game, we’ve taken a look back through our archives at when Trinity were last at Wembley for the 1979 Challenge Cup final against Widnes, where they lost 12-3.

Take a look!

Wembley 1979 Trinity v Widnes - Cup Final at Wembley.

Final Trinity v Widnes - Cup Final at Wembley in 1979. Trinity lost 12-3.