Revealed: Castleford's most and least expensive streets and their average selling price

By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
After gathering five years’ worth of sold house prices data across the Wakefield district, we can now reveal the most expensive and least expensive streets in Castleford.

Fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Castleford postcodes.

The WF10 3HF postcode, Redhill Drive, sells for £480,000. Three were sold between 2020 and 2025.

1. Most Expensive

The WF10 3HF postcode, Redhill Drive, sells for £480,000. Three were sold between 2020 and 2025. Photo: s

The WF10 4JW postcode, Ferrybridge Road, has an average price of £413,750 with four properties sold in the last five years.

2. Most Expensive

The WF10 4JW postcode, Ferrybridge Road, has an average price of £413,750 with four properties sold in the last five years. Photo: s

The WF10 5PJ postcode, Wood Lane, properties sell for an average of £385,000. Four properties were sold between 2020 and 2025.

3. Most Expensive

The WF10 5PJ postcode, Wood Lane, properties sell for an average of £385,000. Four properties were sold between 2020 and 2025. Photo: s

The WF10 4JP postcode of Ferrybridge Road sells for an average of £349,571 with seven properties sold between 2020 and 2025.

4. Most Expensive

The WF10 4JP postcode of Ferrybridge Road sells for an average of £349,571 with seven properties sold between 2020 and 2025. Photo: s

