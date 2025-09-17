Revealed: Plans to improve the A638 Doncaster Road to ease traffic congestion

Wakefield Council has unveiled plans to ease traffic congestion and make the road safer for pedestrians and cyclists on the A638 – Doncaster Road.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project now covers improvements between the A638 junction with the A655 Black Road at Heath Common and the A61 Barnsley Road at Chantry Bridge.

Wakefield Council has unveiled plans to ease traffic congestion and make the road safer for pedestrians and cyclists with new walking and cyclist routes, new pedestrian crossings and improved bus priority.

The proposals are split into six parts:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the proposals include improving the approach to Doncaster Road from Black Road.

Part one: Improving the approach to Doncaster Road from Black Road

Adding a new bus lane through the junction with the A638 at Heath Common. The existing number of traffic lanes will be retained.

The existing bus lane on Black Road will be widened, making bus journeys more reliable – part of the proposals is subject to Wakefield Council acquiring land.

Traffic lights to the left turn give way will be added along with three new toucan crossings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changing lane configurations on Doncaster Road at the junction with Agbrigg Road.

The bus stop on Doncaster Road, on the approach to the junction with Black Road, will be relocated with a new bus shelter.

Part 2: Two new toucan crossings near Neil Fox Way with a new footway connecting them

Bus lane and relocate the bus stop on Doncaster Road past the junction with Neil Fox Way will be widened.

Part 3: Changing lane configurations on Doncaster Road at the junction with Agbrigg Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changing lane configurations at the junction to two lanes straight ahead going westbound

A right only turn going eastbound will also be added and the traffic lights will be upgraded to include a green arrow for the turn.

Some existing guardrail at the junction will also be removed to make it easier for people crossing and cycling.

Part 4: A new signal crossing near Sugar Lane Junction

Replacing the existing island on Doncaster Road before the Sugar Lane junction with a crossing to make it easier for people walking, wheeling and cycling to cross the road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The island on Sugar Lane will also be made smaller to add tactile paving and kerbs to make using the island safer for people with accessibility needs

Part 5: A new bus shelter at the bus stop on Doncaster Road near Chancel Road

A shelter will be added to the bus stop near Chancel Road.

Part 6: Improvements to walking and cycling on the River Calder Towpath

New walking and cycling routes will be added at three sections between the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road and Doncaster Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improvements will be made to the towpath by resurfacing it, widening parts and adding new landscaping.

The improvements will connect to parts of the route that have already been resurfaced and improved, and improvements that are proposed through a new residential development, creating a more joined-up route for people to walk and cycle along the towpath safely.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “This is a fantastic scheme.

"It was developed using feedback from members of the public along with local businesses and residents living in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We spoke to lots of people that regularly use the road to finalise plans for the project.

“We’re aiming to improve bus journey times and want to make accessing bus stops easier. We also want to make it better to walk and cycle into the city centre using this route.”

Plans for the scheme can be viewed online, and people can provide feedback by clicking here.

The consultation closes on October 15, 2025.

For a more detailed look, and to put questions to the experts, two face-to-face drop-in sessions have been arranged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are encouraged to go along and learn more about the project by attending one of the following sessions:

Tuesday, September 23, 9.30am - 12.30pm at St Catherine's Church Centre, Doncaster Road, WF1 5HL

Monday September 29, 4.30pm - 6pm at Wakefield Trinity Rugby Club (Media Suite), Doncaster Road WF1 5EY.