Online Marketing Surgery and UPVC home renovation company Spray Vue have created their Popular Property Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Wakefield based on the amount of property sales year ending September 2024.
Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods in Wakefield with the highest property sales:
1. Stanley, Moorhouse & Bottomboat
There were 151 property sales in Stanley, Moorhouse and Bottomboat. Photo: s
2. Streethouse & Sharlston Common
Closely followed by Streethouse & Sharlston Common with 150 property sales. Photo: s
3. Pontefract North East
There were 131 property sales in Pontefract North East. Photo: s
4. Ackworth & Darrington
And 130 in Ackworth & Darrington. Photo: s