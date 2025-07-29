Top 10 neighbourhoods in Wakefield with the highest property salesplaceholder image
Top 10 neighbourhoods in Wakefield with the highest property sales

Revealed: The most popular areas of Wakefield to buy a house

By Leanne Clarke
Published 29th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
A new report ranks neighbourhoods in Wakefield based on the amount of residential property sales.

Online Marketing Surgery and UPVC home renovation company Spray Vue have created their Popular Property Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Wakefield based on the amount of property sales year ending September 2024.

Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods in Wakefield with the highest property sales:

There were 151 property sales in Stanley, Moorhouse and Bottomboat.

1. Stanley, Moorhouse & Bottomboat

There were 151 property sales in Stanley, Moorhouse and Bottomboat. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Closely followed by Streethouse & Sharlston Common with 150 property sales.

2. Streethouse & Sharlston Common

Closely followed by Streethouse & Sharlston Common with 150 property sales. Photo: s

Photo Sales
There were 131 property sales in Pontefract North East.

3. Pontefract North East

There were 131 property sales in Pontefract North East. Photo: s

Photo Sales
And 130 in Ackworth & Darrington.

4. Ackworth & Darrington

And 130 in Ackworth & Darrington. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice