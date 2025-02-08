Revealed: Top 10 worst streets for fly-tipping around Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford and Normanton

By Catherine Gannon
Published 8th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 09:27 BST
Here are the top ten worst streets for fly-tipping in Wakefield.

The illegal dumping of waste – or fly-tipping – is a problem many councils are faced with across the country.

If caught, perpetrators can be met with a fine, criminal record, and sometimes a prison sentence.

In 2024, over 4,000 reports of fly-tipping were received by Wakefield Council, and there were over 400 incidents of fly-tipping shared between the top 10 streets where waste is most frequently dumped in the district.

Click through the gallery to see which streets were the worst for fly-tipping last year and how many incidents each one had.

24 incidents of fly-tipping in 2024. Photo: Google

2. Castleford Road, Normanton

24 incidents of fly-tipping in 2024. Photo: Google Photo: Google

25 incidents of fly-tipping in 2024. Photo: Google

3. Smawell Lane, Wakefield

25 incidents of fly-tipping in 2024. Photo: Google Photo: Google

27 incidents of fly-tipping in 2024. Photo: Google

4. Market Street, Pontefract

27 incidents of fly-tipping in 2024. Photo: Google Photo: Google

