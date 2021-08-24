Rider rushed to hospital after crash involving motorbike and car in Wakefield
A rider was taken to hospital after a crash between a motorbike and a car in Wakefield last night.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 11:32 am
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 11:36 am
The crash happened on Dewsbury Road near Asda at around 8pm.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police were in attendance to a road traffic collision on Dewsbury Road yesterday evening at around 8pm involving a car and motorbike.
"The motorbike rider was taken to hospital and suffered serious injuries not believed to be life threatening.
"Enquiries remain ongoing."
