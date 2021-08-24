Rider rushed to hospital after crash involving motorbike and car in Wakefield

A rider was taken to hospital after a crash between a motorbike and a car in Wakefield last night.

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 11:32 am
Updated Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 11:36 am

The crash happened on Dewsbury Road near Asda at around 8pm.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were in attendance to a road traffic collision on Dewsbury Road yesterday evening at around 8pm involving a car and motorbike.

"The motorbike rider was taken to hospital and suffered serious injuries not believed to be life threatening.

"Enquiries remain ongoing."

*Updates to follow.