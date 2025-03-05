Road closures and bus routes affected as Wakefield Hospice 10K takes place next weekend

The Wakefield 10K will take place next Sunday, March 16, starting and finish at Thornes Park and a number of roads across the city fully or partially closed as runners pass through.

For the first time in its long-history, the race has sold out all 2500 places, with participants joining those taking part in the inaugural Wakefield 5K on the same day - all raising vital funds to support Wakefield Hospice.

Road closures will be in place on the route between 8.30am-11am with no vehicle movement allowed.

The closures are:

From Quarry Hill, Horbury along the A642 to St Michael’s Church (next to The Redoubt Pub) and includes Park Grove Road, Lawefield Lane and Park Avenue. All adjoining roads will be closed 8.30am-11am.

Gill Sike Road, Gill Sike Bungalows, Thornbury Road, and all adjoining roads. Access to Thornes Road will be allowed via a STOP/GO traffic light system leading vehicles to-and-from Mount Crescent. Access will end at Thornes Road/Horbury Road A642 next to West Wakefield Methodist Church.

Motorists needing to move their car from these areas are advised to move their vehicles beforehand to a location that would ensure they are not blocked in.

Bus routes will also be affected with buses diverting between Horbury and Wakefield.

Service 126 will divert from Westgate End via Dewsbury Road and Queens Drive to normal route in both directions.

Services 231 and 232 will divert from Westgate End via Dewsbury Road, Queens Drive, Station Road, Sowood Lane and Westfield Road to normal route in both directions.

Alexander Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice: “Last year the Wakefield 10K raised over £100,000 to support local hospice care, with thousands of runners taking part and hundreds more people lining the route to cheer them on.

“We would like to offer our sincerest gratitude not just to all those taking part, but to the entire Wakefield community for their understanding regarding the road closures associated with this event – closures which are of paramount importance in order to keep all associated with the event safe.”

For those attending the Wakefield 10K, parking is available on the day at Trinity Cathedral Academy on Thornes Road, the Penny Appeal Campus in Thornes Park, for which you must enter from Thornes Lane, and in the Cineworld Car Park at Westgate Retail Park.