Road closures as Wakefield Hospice 10K takes place this weekend
The 25th annual Wakefield 10k Road Race and 1k Mini Run will take place this Sunday.
By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 11:51 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 11:52 am
The popular event is run by Wakefield Hospice, and up to 1,500 runners are expected to take part.
The 10k race starts on Lawefield Lane at 9am.
A road closure will be in place from 6am-11am on Sunday.However, the route will only be in fully closed between 8.30am-11am.
The closure is from Quarry Hill, Horbury to St Michaels Church (next to The Redoubt pub, Wakefield) and includes Park Grove Road/Lawefield Lane/Park Ave.