The popular event is run by Wakefield Hospice, and up to 1,500 runners are expected to take part.

The 10k race starts on Lawefield Lane at 9am.

A road closure will be in place from 6am-11am on Sunday.However, the route will only be in fully closed between 8.30am-11am.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road closures as Wakefield Hospice 10K takes place this weekend