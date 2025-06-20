Road disruption in Crigglestone for 'a couple of weeks' due to burst water main
A clean water main burst on Painthorpe Lane has led to damage to two nearby sewers, road and pavement.
Regular bus services 96 and 106 will not serve High Street, Cliff Road, or Painthorpe Lane.
Yorkshire Water is providing a shuttle bus from Saturday, June 21 to replace bus services impacted by a closure on the road.
Bus will run between Crigglestone Working Men’s Club and Woodmoor Drive to connect with other bus services at Kettlethorpe Terminus.
The bus will run hourly between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week. The service will be operated by Elite Minibus.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We recently completed a repair to a burst main on Painthorpe Lane, but unfortunately, the burst caused damage to two nearby sewers, and some consequential damage to the road and pavements.
“We’re working as quickly as we can to complete the repair and reinstatement, but at the moment, expect to be working in the area for a couple of weeks.
"We’d like to apologise for the inconvenience but hope that the provision of the shuttle bus will help to minimise the level of disruption. Thank you to everyone in the area for their patience in advance”