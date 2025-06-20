Road disruption in Crigglestone for 'a couple of weeks' due to burst water main

A burst water main in Crigglestone has resulted in a road to be closed for a couple of weeks while work to fix it takes place.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A clean water main burst on Painthorpe Lane has led to damage to two nearby sewers, road and pavement.

Regular bus services 96 and 106 will not serve High Street, Cliff Road, or Painthorpe Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water is providing a shuttle bus from Saturday, June 21 to replace bus services impacted by a closure on the road.

Following a burst on a clean water main on Painthorpe Lane, Crigglestone Yorkshire Water is providing a shuttle bus to replace bus services impacted by a closure on the road.

Bus will run between Crigglestone Working Men’s Club and Woodmoor Drive to connect with other bus services at Kettlethorpe Terminus.

The bus will run hourly between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week. The service will be operated by Elite Minibus.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We recently completed a repair to a burst main on Painthorpe Lane, but unfortunately, the burst caused damage to two nearby sewers, and some consequential damage to the road and pavements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re working as quickly as we can to complete the repair and reinstatement, but at the moment, expect to be working in the area for a couple of weeks.

"We’d like to apologise for the inconvenience but hope that the provision of the shuttle bus will help to minimise the level of disruption. Thank you to everyone in the area for their patience in advance”