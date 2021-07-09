Roadworks in Wakefield: Weeks of maintenance work to be carried out along M62

Starting this month, a number of bridges will have essential maintenance carried out, while sections of carriageway will be resurfaced and barriers, signs and fencing replaced at various locations.

Highways England Project Manager Elvis Agbodo said: "We want to make sure our roads are dependable, durable and, most importantly, safe.

“By carrying out a series of maintenance projects this year we’ll be keeping the M62 in good condition, reducing the need for unplanned work and providing drivers with more reliable journeys.”

The M62 throughout Yorkshire will be getting a series of facelifts this year as part of Highways England’s ongoing programme of resurfacing and bridge repairs.

From Thursday, July 15 work will start to replace the parapets, or protective barriers, on both carriageways of Whitwood Common bridge at Junction 31 (Normanton) for 12 weeks.

Just over a week later, from Monday, July 26 the parapets on both carriageways of the nearby Low Laithe bridge between Junction 31 (Normanton) and 32 (Glasshoughton) will be replaced. That work is due to last 10 weeks.

Both schemes will require a number of overnight lane closures on both carriageways of the M62 to install and later remove temporary safety barriers, as well as 24/7 hard-shoulder closures.

Also on Monday, July 26, work will start to replace lighting on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 30 and 33.

This will require lane closures as well as closures of the Junction 32 eastbound entry slip road and westbound exit slip road. Fully signed diversions will be in place.

Further projects will start in early August including bridge parapet renewal at Junction 29 (Lofthouse), resurfacing both carriageways between Junction 35 (Langham) and Cowick, and bridge maintenance at Junction 25 (Clifton).