Roadworks: Temporary lights in Castleford as gasworks take place
Work to replace ageing metal pipework with plastic pipes, will take place at the junction of Holywell Lane, Fryston Road, Sheepwalk Lane and Spittal Hardwick Lane from Monday, July 21.
NGN expect work to last until around the end of August and has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield Council.
So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, temporary lights will be in place at the junction.
The lights will be manned during peak periods to minimise disruption, and there will be clear advance signage in place to inform motorists about the works.
Full pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project.
For further information about the work contact Norther Gas Networks’ Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email [email protected].
Anyone who smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.
