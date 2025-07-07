Roadworks: Temporary lights in Castleford as gasworks take place

By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Temporary traffic lights will be in place in Castleford while Northern Gas Networks (NGN) carry out essential work.

Work to replace ageing metal pipework with plastic pipes, will take place at the junction of Holywell Lane, Fryston Road, Sheepwalk Lane and Spittal Hardwick Lane from Monday, July 21.

NGN expect work to last until around the end of August and has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, temporary lights will be in place at the junction.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the junction of Holywell Lane, Fryston Road, Sheepwalk Lane and Spittal Hardwick Lane.placeholder image
Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the junction of Holywell Lane, Fryston Road, Sheepwalk Lane and Spittal Hardwick Lane.

The lights will be manned during peak periods to minimise disruption, and there will be clear advance signage in place to inform motorists about the works.

Full pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project.

For further information about the work contact Norther Gas Networks’ Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email [email protected].

Anyone who smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.

Related topics:CastlefordNGN

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice