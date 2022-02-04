Rob and Lindsey Burrow announced as Leeds Hospitals Charity’s first-ever patrons

The announcement of the couple’s new role comes just a few months after the Burrow family spearheaded our Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) appeal.

Rob was diagnosed with MND in 2019, and since then his family have worked tirelessly to help raise awareness and funds for several charities, including our appeal to build a specialist MND centre in our city.

Lindsey, who works as a Physiotherapist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals has seen first-hand the difference charitable donations can make.

She said: “Rob and I feel is a great honour and privilege to be asked by Leeds Hospitals Charity to be patrons. Together, we will continue to do everything we can to help raise awareness and much needed funds to support the Charity and the Rob Burrow Centre for MND appeal.”

Since the Rob Burrow Centre for MND appeal launched in September 2021, over £1.7 million has been raised. This is thanks to incredible support from the people of Leeds, the UK and beyond, and of course Kevin Sinfield’s heroic fundraising efforts through his Extra Mile challenge in November.

Esther Wakeman, Chief Executive at Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “It has been truly awe-inspiring to see the Burrow family’s efforts to raise funds and awareness since Rob was diagnosed. Despite facing their own personal battle, it’s been incredible to see their commitment to supporting people living with MND and their loved ones. We’re excited to be working with Rob and Lindsey in their new role as patrons to help bring this wonderful project to life.”

By donating to our appeal, you can support the creation of a bespoke centre, which will see all MND services housed under one roof for the first time. Here, patients will have access to a range of holistic support tailored to their needs, from speech and language therapy, to diet and nutrition advice, and physiotherapy.