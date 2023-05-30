Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All has confirmed that Rob, who is from Pontefract, and his family will be taking part in this year’s Leeds Arena Group Mini and Junior run on Sunday, June 18.

The event, which takes place the same day as the hugely popular Leeds 10K, will see Rob joined by wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson.

Following on from the phenomenal success of the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion, Rob is set to take part in the event as part of his deserved lap of honour.

Lindsey Burrow and Rob Burrow at their home in Pontefract 06-09-2021

The marathon has now exceeded £4million in charitable donations for causes, including the event’s main partner charities Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity MND Centre Appeal.

Rob said: “I’m really looking forward to my kids pushing me round the Fun Run. I think it might be a bumpy ride!”

Macy Burrow said: “We are really excited to be taking part in the fun run with our dad.”

The Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior runs are open to anyone aged three years plus.

The mini 1.5km course is open to children aged between 3 – 8 and the junior 2.35km course caters for children aged between 9 – 15, both welcoming all abilities to wheel, walk, jog and run; organisers will work to make the event accessible to all abilities.

The Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior events will start and finish at the Parkinson Steps of the University of Leeds.

The junior event will kick off at 9.45am and the Mini at 9.55am.

Children are encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main partner charity, Martin House.

Martin House is a charity that provides hospice care for children and young people across West, North and East Yorkshire.

The hospice provides family-led care to children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses, either at the hospice or in families own homes.

