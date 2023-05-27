Rob Burrow and his family set to take part in the Leeds Arena Group Mini and Junior Run on Father's Day

The event, which fittingly takes place on Father’s Day and the same day as the popular Leeds 10K, will see Rob joined by wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson.

Following on from the success of the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion, Rob is set to take part in the event as part of his lap of honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The marathon has now exceeded £4million in charitable donations for a number of causes, including the event’s main partner charities – the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity MND Centre Appeal.

Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson

Rob said: “I’m really looking forward to my kids pushing me round the fun run. I think it might be a bumpy ride!”

Macy added: “We are really excited to be taking part in the fun run with our dad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior Runs are open to anyone aged three years and above.

The mini 1.5km course is open to children aged between three and eight and the junior 2.35km course caters for children aged between nine and 15, both welcoming all abilities to wheel, walk, jog and run. Organisers will work to make the event accessible to all abilities.

Lindsey Burrow with children Macy, Maya and Jackson

The Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior events will start and finish at the Parkinson Steps of the University of Leeds. The junior event starts at 9.45am and the mini at 9.55am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children are encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main partner charity, Martin House, which provides hospice care for children and young people across West, North and East Yorkshire.

Started by Jane Tomlinson in 2007, the Leeds 10K is her lasting legacy event.

Having raised £1.8million for charity while she was battling terminal cancer, in 2006 she knew her time left to fundraise was limited. As a result, she decided to set up the Leeds 10K to continue the fundraising vehicle for charities that she had started.

Entries are still open for both the Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior Runs and the Leeds 10K. Visit runforall.com to enter.

Advertisement Hide Ad