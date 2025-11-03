The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease opens in Leeds

Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease: First look inside the new building as it officially opens its doors

By Dominic Brown
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 16:22 GMT
The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease – the first purpose-built centre dedicated entirely to care, research, education and holistic support for people living with the condition – has officially opened its doors in Leeds.

The centre – at Seacroft Hospital – has been designed with patients and families at its heart and fulfils Rob’s determination to create a place that “treats patients as people, not conditions”.

Rob’s wife, Lindsey Burrow, and their three children, Macy, Maya and Jackson, were among the first people to take a look around at the opening ceremony on Monday, November 3.

Here is a selection of photos taken at the opening event by photographer Simon Hulme.

Lindsey Burrow pictured with her children Macy, Maya and Jackson at the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital, Leeds

Lindsey Burrow pictured with her children Macy, Maya and Jackson at the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital, Leeds Photo: Simon Hulme

MND patient Ian Flatt pictured with his wife Rachael at the new centre

MND patient Ian Flatt pictured with his wife Rachael at the new centre Photo: Simon Hulme

Dr Stuart Currie pictured with a brain scan on one of the screens at the centre

Dr Stuart Currie pictured with a brain scan on one of the screens at the centre Photo: Simon Hulme

Liz Gilderoy (occupational therapist), Jenna Jordan (nurse), Ally Whelan (physiotherapist), Dr Rachel Dodds (clinical psychologist) and Emelda Veraque (senior research nurse)

Liz Gilderoy (occupational therapist), Jenna Jordan (nurse), Ally Whelan (physiotherapist), Dr Rachel Dodds (clinical psychologist) and Emelda Veraque (senior research nurse) Photo: Simon Hulme

