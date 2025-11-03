Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease: First look inside the new building as it officially opens its doors

The centre – at Seacroft Hospital – has been designed with patients and families at its heart and fulfils Rob’s determination to create a place that “treats patients as people, not conditions”.

Rob’s wife, Lindsey Burrow, and their three children, Macy, Maya and Jackson, were among the first people to take a look around at the opening ceremony on Monday, November 3.

Here is a selection of photos taken at the opening event by photographer Simon Hulme.

MND Centre Lindsey Burrow pictured with her children Macy, Maya and Jackson at the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital, Leeds

MND Centre MND patient Ian Flatt pictured with his wife Rachael at the new centre

MND Centre Dr Stuart Currie pictured with a brain scan on one of the screens at the centre

MND Centre Liz Gilderoy (occupational therapist), Jenna Jordan (nurse), Ally Whelan (physiotherapist), Dr Rachel Dodds (clinical psychologist) and Emelda Veraque (senior research nurse)