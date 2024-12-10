The motor neurone disease (MND) community has left its lasting mark on the frame of a new specialist centre which is being built in memory of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.

Rob’s parents, Geoff and Irene, together with Leeds Teaching Hospital’s MND patients, families and clinical team, as well as 77 fundraisers for Leeds Hospitals Charity, gathered to sign the frame of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease as building work progresses at Seacroft Hospital.

The milestone follows Kevin Sinfield’s latest epic challenge with his “7 in 7” team to raise funds and awareness for MND. Over the course of seven days earlier this month, Kevin and supporters covered 230 miles and raised more than £1million for MND charities.

Craige Richardson, director for estates and facilities at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I’m really proud to be a part of this important milestone moment in the new centre build, and to have all these people here on site, who have played such a role in shaping the design and supporting the fundraising, it’s really great. I’m delighted we can be here.

The MND community, including Rob Burrow’s parents Geoff and Irene, Leeds Teaching Hospital’s MND patients and their families celebrate Leeds Hospitals Charity reaching its £6.8million fundraising total before signing the timber frame under construction at the Rob Burrow Centre in Seacroft, Leeds

“We selected an off-site construction for the centre, which means that the building is quickly taking shape and progress is going well.

“The site team will soon be focusing on the interior clinical spaces and it won’t be long until the opening next summer.”

Rob, who was born in Pontefract, died in June at the age of 41. Following his MND diagnosis in 2019, he campaigned tirelessly to raise funds and awareness to support everyone impacted by the disease.

At today’s event, Leeds Hospitals Charity announced that, thanks to the support of more than 17,000 donors, it has reached its fundraising target for the centre which will bear Rob’s name.

Leeds Hospitals Charity supporters sign the framework at the new Rob Burrow Centre under construction in Seacroft, Leeds

Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at the charity, said: “It’s amazing that we’ve been able to raise £6.8million in just three years.

“The Burrow family has inspired people across the country and created an incredible community who have supported this appeal, right from the beginning. To have some of those supporters here with us today, leaving their own mark on the frame, is just wonderful.

“We’d like to say thank you to every person, every company, every school group and sports team who have helped to make the building of this centre a reality.

“Now that we’ve reached the fundraising target for the construction of the building, we’re focused on continuing to support Leeds Teaching Hospitals, raising funds for the latest equipment, a therapeutic garden, family support services, holistic therapies and, for the first time in Leeds, new research programmes.”

The Burrow family - Geoff and Irene with Rob's sister Claire and niece Ashley Hartshorn

The new building will be a flagship centre in the North of England, covering more than 1,000 square metres with a design that includes a light and spacious atrium, wheelchair accessible parking and newly landscaped gardens.

The building will enable all care and support for patients and their families to take place in one dedicated space, with a view to including research at some point in the future.

As MND patients have complex and changing needs, the centre has been designed to meet these requirements and to be adaptable for the needs of patients in the future.

To donate to the centre’s fundraising appeal, visit Leeds Hospitals Charity’s website: https://www.leedshospitalscharity.org.uk/mnd