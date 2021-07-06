'Rob Burrow Day' - A day of celebration and thanks to inspirational Rhinos legend, Rob

Rob Burrow Day will be tomorrow - 7/7 (photo: Allan McKenzie)

The date of 7/7 is significant because Burrow wore the iconic seven shirt during his glittering career and the number has become synonymous with the fundraising effort in his name since Burrow’s diagnosis with MND back in December 2019.

To kick off the day of celebration and thanks, Burrow’s friend and former team mate Kevin Sinfield OBE will take to the streets of Saddleworth once again to run a marathon, starting at 7am, just as he did back in December when he ran seven marathons in seven days and raised £2.7 million.

The club will be celebrating Rob’s career throughout the day via their social media channels and encouraging fans and the MND community to come together using the hashtag #ThankYouRob for a collective show of support and love for the courage Rob has given so many since his diagnosis.

Kevin Sinfield said, “Rob never ceases to inspire anyone who hears his story and so many people across the country have told me what a difference he has made by talking so openly and positively about his diagnosis.

"We had planned to do something on 7th July because of the link to 7 in 7 and I think a day to talk about how special Rob is and thank him for what he continues to do is a fantastic positive thing to put a smile on all our faces.”

There are lots of ways the public can support the day from simply sharing their story using #ThankYouRob on social media or perhaps wearing a Rob Burrow shirt to work for the day and talking to colleagues and friends about Rob to help raise even more awareness about MND.