Lindsey Burrow at the NTA ceremony on Wednesday evening with daughters Maya and Macy.

Rob Burrow’s emotional documentary lost out on an NTA to influencer Molly-Mae Hague, despite support from the sporting world, rugby league fans and, of course, the community of his hometown of Pontefract.

‘There’s Only One Rob Burrow’, the third and final documentary made about Burrow’s life living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) was shortlisted for an NTA at a ceremony on Wednesday night.

The rugby league legend’s fight with MND pulled on the heartstrings of the country and beyond, amplified even further by his death last year at the age of 41.

Rob’s documentary was broadcast just days after his death and included his final message of hope and love.

But, at the National Television Awards ceremony, the award for Authored Documentary went to influencer and reality star Molly-Mae Hague and her documentary, ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’.

At her acceptance speech, Molly Mae, 26, said: “I think as you guys saw, we were up against some seriously inspirational people in this category” before name-checking Rob’s wife, Lindsey, and dedicating the award in his memory.

She said: “To Lindsay, Rob Burrow’s wife and his children, his story was far more inspirational than mine could ever be. It was just incredible and touched me in more ways than I can explain.

"This one’s for you Rob, and to the other inspirational people in this category.”

Nominations for the award also included Flintoff, which follows the cricket star’s career and recovery after his near-fatal crash as host of Top Gear in 2022, and Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, documenting dancer Amy Dowden’s journey with breast cancer.

People took to social media after the awards to share their views.

One said: “Everyone knows who won in the hearts of us all. Rob Burrow fought with dignity and his legacy will be enduring. A true champion.”

Another posted: “Rob and Lindsay Burrow shone a little on this horrific illness, Rob's legacy will live beyond a TV documentary, for the money they and Sir Kev Sinfield raised, they don’t need an NTA because they have our hearts.”

Stars from the sporting world came out to publicly support Rob, his family and the documentary, urging people to vote.

Rob’s friend and former team mate Kevin Sinfield said: “I know how proud Rob was of the films he made and how it shone a light on the MND community. Thank you to everyone who has voted and helped us continue to bang the drum for MND.”

England Rugby Union gave their support on social media whilst England 2003 World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson posted his support, saying, “I couldn’t think of a more deserving or inspiring man or family.”

Legendary England footballer Alan Shearer gave his backing too, saying: “Where do I start with Rob Burrow? What a little warrior, what a fighter and what an incredible family!”

In an interview last week, Lindsey Burrow said: “When we made the documentary I think we knew it was going to be the last one because we knew Rob’s time was limited.

“What’s really special and important is the message that he left us, which is one of hope and defiance in the most difficult of circumstances.

“We’ve got to look after each other no matter what cards you’re dealt in life (and) make the most of things.”