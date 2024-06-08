Rob Burrow: Emotional scenes at Wembley as fans pay their respects to Leeds Rhinos legend ahead of Challenge Cup final

The rugby league legend passed away on Sunday (June 2) at the age of 41 after a five-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Since his diagnosis in 2019, Rob, together with former Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield, have raised millions of pounds for MND charities.

Kick-off for this afternoon’s Challenge Cup final between Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors was moved to 3.07pm as a mark of respect for Rob, who wore the number 7 shirt for the Rhinos during his career.

A minute’s silence was held before the start of the match, and in the seventh minute of the game fans held a minute’s applause in his honour.

Supporters have also been laying shirts, scarves and flowers at Wembley as a tribute to Rob.

