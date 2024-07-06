Rob Burrow funeral: The cortege route, times and where you can pay your respects
The former Leeds Rhinos player will be laid to rest on Sunday, July 7 - already dubbed ‘Rob Burrow Day’ by the club in recognition of the number seven shirt worn by the winger during his time at Headingley.
The ex-scrum half died on June 2 aged 41 after a four-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).
Details of his funeral, announced by the Rhinos, a private service for invited guests only will take place at Pontefract Crematorium, but people are being invited to line the streets to pay their respects as the funeral cortege makes its way to the service.
Members of the public are asked to be in position from 1pm. The cortege will travel along the A656 (Park Road) passing the Xscape leisure complex on their right as it travels towards the M62 junction.
The cars will continue along the A639 towards Pontefract passing Pontefract Racecourse before turning onto Park Lane (B6134) near Pontefract Tanshelf train station.
The cortege will follow along Ackton Lane into Ackton before turning left onto Sewerbridge Lane and Common Side Lane (B6133) heading towards Featherstone.
At the War Horse sculpture the cars will turn left, slowing for a moment at Featherstone Lions ARLFC’s ground on Wakefield Road (A645).
The cortege will slow again as it passes through Featherstone and near to where Rob played his junior rugby. The cars will continue along Pontefract Lane towards the crematorium however we would ask members of the public to leave this part of the journey so the Burrow family can have a few moments to themselves before arriving at the crematorium for the service.
Entry to the crematorium and service will be for invited guests only.
The family have politely asked that members of the public do not send flowers, if people want to make a donation they can do so using the following links:
If you would like to support Rob’s family directly, you can do so here.
If you would like to support the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND you can do so here
