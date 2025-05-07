Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025: Event timings as thousands of runners expected in city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands or runners and spectators are expected to decend on Leeds this weekend to take part in the third annual Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Sunday, May 11, the streets of Leeds will echo with the footsteps of thousands, united by a common purpose – to Run For Rob.

Following countless hours of training, sacrifice, determination and discipline, participants of all abilities will come together to take part in the marathon and half marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by the Jane Tomlinson’s Run for All, supported by Leeds City Council, the event hopes to raise funds for a number of good causes, while giving people an opportunity to celebrate the life and achievements of the late rugby league legend, and Pontefract hero, Rob.

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will take place this Sunday.

Runners taking part in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and Leeds Half Marathon this year will be Lindsey Burrow, Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Alistair Brownlee, Jake Quickenden and Casey Gorman.

Since his diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease in December 2019, Rob’s courage in the face of adversity and the tireless support of Kevin, captured hearts across the UK and beyond.

The marathon brings this spirit of resilience, loyalty, and community into every mile, uniting runners and supporters under a shared purpose: to raise awareness of MND, support those living with the condition and raise funds for a plethora of worthy causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The marathon will start and end at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium, with runners following a circular route that initially winds around Woodhouse Moor before striking out for Adel, Lawnswood, Bramhope, Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.

The Leeds Half Marathon, which is also on May 11, will use much of the same route. The two events have together attracted more than 12,000 entrants.

The marathon will get under way at 9am, with competitors in the half marathon setting off from Headingley at 10am.

Affected roads along the route will be reopened on a rolling basis through the day as soon as it is safe to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People travelling to Headingley – either to take part or support the runners – are being encouraged to use park and ride services that will be operating from Elland Road and Stourton.

Shuttle buses will also be operating between the city centre and Headingley. There will be no dedicated event parking in Headingley itself.

After being diagnosed with MND in 2019, Leeds Rhinos hero Rob worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the condition and deliver improved care for those affected by it.

This year’s marathon will be the first since his death and as a result the atmosphere out on the course is expected to be even more emotional than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day will feature a new addition for 2025 in the shape of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon Relay, which will see teams of seven tackling different legs of the full route.

And, in another first, Run For All have teamed up with Leeds Beckett University to organise the inaugural MND Mile.

Taking place at Leeds Beckett’s Headingley campus on Saturday, May 10, the event’s mile-long course has been designed to cater for participants of all ages and abilities.