Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon set to return in 2024

There were emotional scenes yesterday as rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield carried his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow across the finish line at a marathon held in his name.

The Rob Burrow Marathon saw thousands of runners set off from outside Headingley stadium, completing a route around Leeds before returning to the home of the Rhinos as huge crowds cheered them along the way.

The event was inspired by former Rhinos captain Kevin’s running challenges in recent years in support of his friend and team-mate Rob, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019.

Rob said he is truly honoured that the marathon will be returning again next year in his name.

Organisers of the race have now announced that it will return to the city in 2024 after its great success.

Set to take place on Sunday May 12, next year’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion, will once again honour Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE. The event is expected to see thousands of participants run in Rob’s name.

Rob said: “I am truly honoured that the marathon will be returning again next year in my name. Leeds is such a wonderful city and I am so grateful for all the support the city has shown not just for me and my family, but for the event and the entire MND community.

“Knowing that we will have another opportunity to raise awareness and funds to fight MND, as well as a number of other charities personal to thousands of other runners is just a fantastic feeling. Good luck to everyone who signs up and thank you again for all your support.”

Linda Allen, Director of Fundraising at the MND Association said: “We’re so grateful to this year’s runners who have chosen to support the MND Association, raising money to support people affected by MND across England, Wales and Northern Ireland and to fund vital research.

"There will always be more to do so we hope some of those runners will return next year to help raise more funds – and new ones will be inspired to sign up.”

